सच में वो इजरायल की 'दादी' थीं, 1971 में दिया था भारत का साथ, नहीं भूलेंगे हम वो बात....

English Summary

Today, on International Friendship Day, read the story of India-Israel friendship, which is an example for many countries even today. This is the story of 1971, on one side there was a war going on between India and Pakistan and on the other side, 4500 km away in Israel, the country’s first female Prime Minister Golda Meyer was keeping a close eye on this war. Born in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Golda Meyer was called the ‘Grandmother’ of Israel. Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Guries, used to call Golda, a chain smoker who smokes cigarettes without a filter, “the only man in his cabinet.”