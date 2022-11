जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का अभिन्न अंग था और रहेगा, UNHRC में भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब

English Summary

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday (local time) slammed Pakistan for raking up the issue of Kashmir on the world stage again. Mehta said, "The entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was and will always be an integral and inseparable part of India," while addressing the 41st session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).