ऋषि सुनक ने अपने निजी जीवन के खोले राज, कहा, 'मैं व्यवस्थित हूं, और मेरी पत्नी......

English Summary

Britain's prime ministerial candidate, Rishi Sunak, has shared that there was "clearly something" when he met his now wife, Akshata Murty the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy at a university in the US. In an interview with 'The Sunday Times', the former Chancellor opened up about his family life as he reflected on one of the secrets behind his marriage being the fact that the couple are very different people.