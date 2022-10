German visa fees: जर्मनी ने भारतीयों को दो वीजा श्रेणी में छूट दी, विवरण देखें

English Summary

German consulate in Mumbai announced a reduction in fees for visas for Indian citizens adding that new appointments for visas will be available soon. With this change, the Schengen visa fee and the national visa fee has been reduced for Indians. Visas are issued by Germany on the basis of the duration and purpose of stay. The short-term Schengen visa is applicable for stays up to 90 days and for stays over 90 days German national visas are issued. The national visas are helpful for students pursuing their studies in Germany.