पूर्व पीएम ने तोहफे में मिली घड़ियां बेचकर करोड़ों कमाए! बुरे फंसे इमरान, नोटिस जारी

English Summary

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan in connection with the government treasure-house collection controversy and summoned him for a hearing on August 18. The notice was issued to Khan after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed a reference against him claiming that the ex-PM took most of the items from the treasure house "free of cost" during his tenure, Geo TV reported.