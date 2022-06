PTI नेता की धमकी, इमरान खान को कुछ हुआ तो कोई नहीं बचेगा, शहबाज सरकार ने किया पलटवार

English Summary

In the midst of growing trouble for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in the country has held him accountable for breaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also the country's former prime minister, labelled Imran Khan's faulty decisions as "suicide bombings" on Pakistan.