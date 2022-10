'भारत के साथ आकर्षक साझेदारी', USA ने I2U2 क्वाड ग्रुपिंग की सराहना की

English Summary

Noting engagements with a diverse range of governments on shared challenges that promote a common vision upholding the UN charter, the United States on Thursday termed the I2U2 grouping a "fascinating new partnership" that works in the areas of health and food security.The grouping of India, Israel, UAE, and the USA dubbed "I2U2" is projected by commentators as the Quad for West Asia. I2U2 aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.