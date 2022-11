Twitter Blue Tick: 'अब 8 डॉलर का पेमेंट करें'... मस्क ने कहा, अलेक्जेंड्रिया ने दिया जवाब

English Summary

Ever since Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat with the new Twitter owner Elon Musk, netizens have brazenly been using the exchange as fodder for new memes! Most recently, Elon Musk took yet another sly dig at the Congresswoman on Twitter by posting a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."