Twitter डील से भागे Elon Musk अब दादागीरि पर उतरे, CEO पराग अग्रवाल को धमकाया

English Summary

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pulled out of the $44 billion Twitter deal, giving rise to a fair amount of drama in the tech industry. A new report shows that Musk recently, but before pulling out of the deal, sent a text to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, informing him that company's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they sought information on the financial details that Musk was planning to complete the acquisition of Twitter. The information has been revealed in a lawsuit filed by the social media company.