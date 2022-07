ट्रंप ने ट्विटर डील को 'सड़ा हुआ सौदा' बताया, एलन मस्क ने कहा, घर जाकर आराम करें!

English Summary

tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that it is time for former US President Donal Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset".Musk's jibe comes after Trump called the Tesla CEO "another bull s*** artist". The spat began with Trump claiming that Musk voted for him. However, Musk has denied the claim, saying it is "not true". Earlier, Trump called Musk "another bull s*** artist" and reiterated that he voted for him.