Mid Term Elections 2022 : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का आरोप, वोटर के साथ हुआ फ्रॉड, वैलेट पेपर में हुई धांधली

English Summary

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday alleged that Detriot is facing an 'Absentee Ballot situation' in "large numbers" claiming that people are not being allowed to vote. Taking to his own social media app Truth Social, he asked the voters to protest against the situation which he called "really bad"."The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to vote only to be told "sorry, you have already voted." This is happening in large numbers elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.