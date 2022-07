चीन ने कर दी बड़ी गलती, लोगों की जिंदगी खतरे में! धरती पर तेजी से बढ़ रही ये मुसिबत

English Summary

The remnants of the massive Chinese rocket that delivered a new module to its space station on Monday are expected to fall to Earth early next week, according to US Space Command, which is tracking the rocket's trajectory.The 23-ton Long March 5B rocket which carried the Wentian laboratory module, took off from Hainan Island at 2:22 p.m. local time Sunday, July 24, and the module successfully docked with China's orbital outpost.