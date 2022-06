घोर आर्थिक संकट के बीच पाकिस्तान को मिली चीन से मदद, दिया 2.3 अरब डॉलर की सहायता

English Summary

China on Thursday agreed to refinance Pakistan with USD 2.3 billion worth of funds amid the dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the country. "Good News: The terms and conditions for refinancing of RMB 15 billion deposit by Chinese banks (about US$ 2.3 billion) have been agreed. Inflow is expected shortly after some routine approvals from both sides. This will help shore up our foreign exchange reserves," Ismail tweeted.