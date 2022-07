सुनहरे आसमान में चिड़िया पर बैठकर उड़ रहा था बच्चा... प्रकृति के इस अजूबे को देखकर दुनिया हैरान

English Summary

A unique sight has been seen in the sky of Saudi Arabia. Abdul Karim Al Majid, a resident of Riyadh, recorded the unique shape of clouds in the sky in a video. The shape of the cloud looked as if a child was flying on a bird. Last Friday, when he was on his way for a holiday in Thadik, he saw this sight on his way. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.