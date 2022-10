शाही परिवार की बहू केट मिडलटन 'टॉप फीमेल रोल मॉडल' चुनी गईं, पिछड़ गई प्रिंस हैरी की पत्नी

English Summary

Catherine- Princess of Wales- has been voted as the ‘top female role model’ in the UK in a national poll for the Girls Out Loud campaign, a report said. Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was voted the most inspirational woman of the year as she garnered 35% of the votes. The Princess of Wales was up against other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla and her sister-in-law Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.