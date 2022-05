ब्रिटेन में तेजी से बढ़ रही LGBT समुदाय की संख्या, जानिए भारत में कितने हैं इस समुदाय के लोग

English Summary

The number of young adults in the UK who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) has nearly doubled in four years and currently stands at nearly one in twelve.In 2020, 8.0 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, up from 6.6 percent in 2019 and 4.1 percent in 2016, new figures show.