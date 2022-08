KBC 14: जब बोले अमिताभ- 'ये धूल नहीं है धरा हमारी, ये सदियों का अभिमान है', गर्व से छलछला उठीं आंखें

English Summary

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 celebrated Aazadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv with some guests like Kargil War Veteran Major DP Singh, Sena Medal Gallantry Colonel Mitali Madhumita, along with Indian sports icons, MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri and Bollywood star Aamir Khan. When Amitabh said - this is not dust, this is our pride, this is the pride of centuries', eyes tricked with pride.