Capsule Gill: सिर पर पगड़ी और चेहरे पर चश्मा, अक्षय कुमार को पहचानना हुआ बेहद मुश्किल

English Summary

The poster of Akshay Kumar film 'Capsule Gill' has been leaked even before the release of his upcoming film 'Rakshabandhan'. The film is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Gill. Along with Akshay, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in the film. Fans are very excited about the pairing of Akshay and Parineeti after Kesari.