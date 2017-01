मिर्जापुर में एक खूंखार बंदर ने मचाया आतंक, कई बच्चों को काट खाया

बच्चों को काटनेवाले इस बंदर को पकड़कर कानपुर चिड़ियाघर ले जाया गया। इसको नाम दिया गया है, मिर्जापुर का आतंकी बंदर।

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 18:37 [IST]

English summary

In Mirzapur, people was living in a terror of monkey who was targeting children and injured many of them by biting. Forest department officials caught the monkey after two days of hard work.