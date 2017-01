यूपी: भाजपा ने आचार संहिता का उड़ाया मजाक, पार्टी ने मंच पर बांटे पैसे

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के सवाल पर एक भाजपा नेता बोले कि प्रत्याशी के आ जाने के बाद इसका पालन करेंगे।

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 11:52 [IST]

In Mau area, BJP workers violated election code of conduct by distributing money to singer in a meeting. One BJP leader said that they will follow code of conduct when candidate will be declared.