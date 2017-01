यूपी विधान सभा चुनाव 2017: अखिलेश करेंगे तूफानी चुनाव प्रचार, 19 हेलीकॉप्टर बुक

अखिलेश का चुनावी प्रचार एकदम तूफानी होगा इसलिए समाजवादी पार्टी ने 19 हेलीकॉप्टर किराये पर लिए हैं।

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 10:06 [IST]

English summary

The faction of Samajwadi Party, led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has made elaborate preparations for the election campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017.19 helicopters have been booked by SP.