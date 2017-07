सरकारी कर्मचारी को भाजपा विधायक ने जेल भेजने की दी धमकी

Uttar Pradesh

Ankur

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar BJP MLA Umesh Malik threatens education dept official,warns of jailing him.Malik was meeting teachers sitting on dharna pic.twitter.com/korhN3yVEo

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 17:26 [IST]

English summary

BJP MLA threatens official in BSA office video goes viral. He threats him to sent behind the bar.