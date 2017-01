कांग्रेस नेता की बेटी के साथ हुई रेसलर योगेश्वर की शादी, सीएम खट्टर ने दिया खास तोहफा

सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर भी सोमवार को भैंसवाल कलां में पहुंचे और योगेश्वर दत्त को शादी की बधाई दी।

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 9:27 [IST]

English summary

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was in the village to attend the wedding of noted wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, announced to give Rs 10 crore for various development projects in village Bhainswal Kalan in Sonepat.