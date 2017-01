अंग्रेजों के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन हैं युवराज सिंह, सचिन को पीछे छोड़ा

अपने शानदार शानदार शतक के चलते युवी ने अपने भगवान सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड को भी पीछे कर दिया है।

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 17:35 [IST]

English summary

Yuvraj Singh has finally smashed a massive century against England on January 19 in Cuttack. With this century, Yuvi not only scored the 214th ton of his career but also surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring most runs in ODIs against England.