OMG कोहली से पहले इस स्टार क्रिकेटर को डेट कर चुकी हैं अनु्ष्का शर्मा?

अंग्रेजी अखबार के मुताबिक रैना और अनुष्का की पहली मुलाकात लंदन में हुई थी और दोनों काफी करीब थे।

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 15:09 [IST]

English summary

Anushka and Suresh Raina were very close, but she denied dating the cricketer. However, there were once rumours of Raina marrying Anushka. And Raina had admitted his fondness for her.