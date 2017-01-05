धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के मुरीद हुए ये दो विदेशी कैप्टन, भारतीय हुए भावुक

नई दिल्ली। कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के एकदिवसीय और टी 20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने बाद ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशो की भरमार लग चुकी है। सोशल साइट्स ट्वीटर पर 14 ऐसे ट्ववीट आए है जो धोनी के जाने का लोगों के दिल में दर्द बयां कर रहे हैं। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने बुधवार शाम कप्तानी छोड़ने की घोषणा कर पूरे देश को चौंका दिया था। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 'ओके देट्स इट' कहकर एकदिवसिय और टी20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया।धोनी ने अपने इस फैसलें के बारें में मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद को बताया।
बता दें कि बुधवार शाम को धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के फैसले से पूरे देश में भावुकता का माहौल पैदा हो गया है। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशों से ये अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने से उन्हें कितना दुख है। वहीं, कुछ प्रशंसको ने धोनी को आगे की जिंदगी के लिए बधाइयां भी दी। वहीं, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने धोनी के इस फैसले की सराहना करते हुए 'वेल डन धोनी' कहा है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल क्लार्क ने लिखा है कि एम धोनी एक बहुत अच्छे खिलाड़ी है और भारत के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक की श्रेणी में उन्हें रखा जाएगा।
धोनी के चाहने वालों के वो 14 ट्वीट्स
रमेश श्रीवत्स नामक फैन्स का कहना है कि गांगुली भारतीय टीम की रीढ़ की हड्डी है, कुबंले ने टीम के दिल और धोनी टीम के दिमाग है। ये सभी ट्वीट्स तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं।
Cricket Wasn't Just A Game For Him, It Was A National Duty. And He Did Every Bit Of Justice To It.#DhoniStepsDown #Dhoni #MSDhoni #Mahi pic.twitter.com/jxTkWJPC8g
Cricket Wasn't Just A Game For Him, It Was A National Duty. And He Did Every Bit Of Justice To It.#DhoniStepsDown #Dhoni #MSDhoni #Mahi pic.twitter.com/jxTkWJPC8g— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 5, 2017
Jadeja and Suresh Raina right now. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/q0AN1a9HEc— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2017
Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Murli Vijay, R.Ashwin & Mohit Sharma Rn#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/6YzyO1tqZe— aman (@firkiii) January 4, 2017
"Mera mann kehta hai.. apna mahiyaa ittne se khush hone waala nahi hai.."— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 4, 2017
Cool, modest, humble, sportsman, fighter. MS Dhoni has more qualities than the runs he made, stumps he took & matches he won #ThankYouDhoni
Cool, modest, humble, sportsman, fighter. MS Dhoni has more qualities than the runs he made, stumps he took & matches he won #ThankYouDhoni— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 4, 2017
Between "who is this new player with long hair" to #Thankyoudhoni we all grew up.— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 4, 2017
#DhoniStepsDown Snapshot of his 9 years of Captaincy . Thank you @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oFHaeDFi1w— Srivatsan V (@Sr1vatsanV) January 5, 2017
