धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के मुरीद हुए ये दो विदेशी कैप्टन, भारतीय हुए भावुक

नई दिल्ली। कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के एकदिवसीय और टी 20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने बाद ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशो की भरमार लग चुकी है। सोशल साइट्स ट्वीटर पर 14 ऐसे ट्ववीट आए है जो धोनी के जाने का लोगों के दिल में दर्द बयां कर रहे हैं। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने बुधवार शाम कप्तानी छोड़ने की घोषणा कर पूरे देश को चौंका दिया था। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 'ओके देट्स इट' कहकर एकदिवसिय और टी20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया।धोनी ने अपने इस फैसलें के बारें में मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद को बताया।

बता दें कि बुधवार शाम को धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के फैसले से पूरे देश में भावुकता का माहौल पैदा हो गया है। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशों से ये अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने से उन्हें कितना दुख है। वहीं, कुछ प्रशंसको ने धोनी को आगे की जिंदगी के लिए बधाइयां भी दी। वहीं, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने धोनी के इस फैसले की सराहना करते हुए 'वेल डन धोनी' कहा है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल क्लार्क ने लिखा है कि एम धोनी एक बहुत अच्छे खिलाड़ी है और भारत के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक की श्रेणी में उन्हें रखा जाएगा।

धोनी के चाहने वालों के वो 14 ट्वीट्स

रमेश श्रीवत्स नामक फैन्स का कहना है कि गांगुली भारतीय टीम की रीढ़ की हड्डी है, कुबंले ने टीम के दिल और धोनी टीम के दिमाग है। ये सभी ट्वीट्स तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं।

This is probably the only time MS Dhoni should take inspiration from Shahid Afridi. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 4, 2017

Cricket Wasn't Just A Game For Him, It Was A National Duty. And He Did Every Bit Of Justice To It.#DhoniStepsDown #Dhoni #MSDhoni #Mahi pic.twitter.com/jxTkWJPC8g — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 5, 2017

You don't learn leadership quality in an institution. A two year drop out in school & still a best leader.



Yes, it's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) March 14, 2015

Jadeja and Suresh Raina right now. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/q0AN1a9HEc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2017

Chandler : I can't cry



Monica : Dhoni stepped down from captaincy of Team India



Chandler : 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2017

Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Murli Vijay, R.Ashwin & Mohit Sharma Rn#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/6YzyO1tqZe — aman (@firkiii) January 4, 2017

If Indian cricket captains are ranked, the ranking will be

1.Mahendra Singh Dhoni

2. M S Dhoni

3. Dhoni

4. Mahi

5.Thala#ThankYouDhoni — M S Dhoni (@pavan1230) January 4, 2017

"Mera mann kehta hai.. apna mahiyaa ittne se khush hone waala nahi hai.." — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 4, 2017

Cool, modest, humble, sportsman, fighter. MS Dhoni has more qualities than the runs he made, stumps he took & matches he won #ThankYouDhoni — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 4, 2017

Between "who is this new player with long hair" to #Thankyoudhoni we all grew up. — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 4, 2017

@ESPNcricinfo Hats off to him.

A Pakistani fan :) pic.twitter.com/jzwmQaJMem — Nomii ^_^ (@iNomi007) January 4, 2017

#Dhoni steps down as captain.

India: pic.twitter.com/XluVa0ONPX — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 4, 2017

#DhoniStepsDown Snapshot of his 9 years of Captaincy . Thank you @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oFHaeDFi1w — Srivatsan V (@Sr1vatsanV) January 5, 2017

