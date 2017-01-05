धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के मुरीद हुए ये दो विदेशी कैप्टन, भारतीय हुए भावुक

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने जब भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तानी छोड़ी तो उनके फॉलोवर्स चौंक गए।

नई दिल्ली। कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के एकदिवसीय और टी 20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने बाद ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशो की भरमार लग चुकी है। सोशल साइट्स ट्वीटर पर 14 ऐसे ट्ववीट आए है जो धोनी के जाने का लोगों के दिल में दर्द बयां कर रहे हैं। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने बुधवार शाम कप्तानी छोड़ने की घोषणा कर पूरे देश को चौंका दिया था। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 'ओके देट्स इट' कहकर एकदिवसिय और टी20 से कप्तानी छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया।धोनी ने अपने इस फैसलें के बारें में मुख्य चयनकर्ता एमएसके प्रसाद को बताया।

धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के मुरीद हुए ये दो विदेशी कैप्टन, भारतीय हुए भावुक

बता दें कि बुधवार शाम को धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के फैसले से पूरे देश में भावुकता का माहौल पैदा हो गया है। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर उनके चाहने वालों के संदेशों से ये अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने से उन्हें कितना दुख है। वहीं, कुछ प्रशंसको ने धोनी को आगे की जिंदगी के लिए बधाइयां भी दी। वहीं, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने धोनी के इस फैसले की सराहना करते हुए 'वेल डन धोनी' कहा है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल क्लार्क ने लिखा है कि एम धोनी एक बहुत अच्छे खिलाड़ी है और भारत के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक की श्रेणी में उन्हें रखा जाएगा।

धोनी के चाहने वालों के वो 14 ट्वीट्स
रमेश श्रीवत्स नामक फैन्स का कहना है कि गांगुली भारतीय टीम की रीढ़ की हड्डी है, कुबंले ने टीम के दिल और धोनी टीम के दिमाग है। ये सभी ट्वीट्स तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं।

English summary
These tweets proves that MS Dhoni is the king of fan's heart
