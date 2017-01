जाधव के मुरीद हुए कोहली लेकिन केदार के दिल में तो कोई और...

केदार जाधव ने कहा कि वह जब शुरुआत में टीम में शामिल हुए थे तो धोनी के साथ काफी समय बिताया करते थे।

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2017, 11:47 [IST]

English summary

When asked how he kept his calm in tense situations, Kedar Jadhav cited the time spent with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the reason