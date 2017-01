Birthday Special: धीरे-धीरे.. राहुल-विजेता..दिल के मेहमां हो गये..

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Vijeta Pendharka Dravid is the wife of The Wall of Indian Cricket Rahul Dravid. She is a Medical Surgeon by profession. Rahul and Vijeta have two children, Samit (born 2005) and Anvay (born 2009).