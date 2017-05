बुधवार को राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाएंट का मुकाबला कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स से होगा।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 17:12 [IST]

English summary

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to bury the ghosts of their heavy defeat of the season as they face a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on May 3, in their bid to make the IPL 2017 play-offs.