पाक पत्रकार ने टीम इंडिया को कहा घर का शेर, ऐसा मिला तगड़ा जवाब कि....

पाकिस्तान पत्रकार उमर कुरैशी ने टीम इंंडिया पर तंज कसते हुए ट्वीट किया कि भारत ने घर में इंग्‍लैंड को 4-0 से हरा दिया- आह। घर में शेर, बाहर खरगोश।

@omar_quraishi its been since 8 years Pakistan had a home series. Remember the terror attack on Lankan players? Brush up ur memory. pic.twitter.com/Rxnp4Wf1xQ

Indian media in hyperdrive over India's 4-0 series win over England They forget it's at home Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 13:45 [IST]

English summary

When India won the Test series against England and people across the country were congratulating team India, we had Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi who couldn’t help but take a dig at the celebrations.