चांद से बेटे के पापा बने इरफान पठान, इसी साल फरवरी में सफा से किया निकाह

भारतीय क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान मंगलवार को पिता बने। इस बारे में जानकारी उन्होंने खुद अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर दी।

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 15:19 [IST]

English summary

Baroda’s Irfan Pathan announced that he had become a father on Tuesday. Pathan put out a tweet saying that he and wife Safa Baig had a baby boy.