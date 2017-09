इस महिला खिलाड़ी ने कोहली को लिखा 'खोली', भारतीय फैंस ने लगा दी क्लास

Cricket

Ankur Sharma

Oooh oooooh.. ouch ... thts gonna sting... sting bad....good luck Gurl... there will be too many unforgiving posts... brace for it

Kholi again 😂!! Kholi means room & Virat means big/huge !! It means there's "big/huge room" for improvement 😂😂😂 Best wishes 👍👍

Back training this week. Can't wait to use this beast 👌🏽💪🏽🔥 Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme 🏏 pic.twitter.com/BknGjYx2Yj

English summary

Danielle Wyatt on Monday took to Twitter and shared the picture of a bat she got as gift from India captain Virat Kohli during the 2014 ICC World T20 tournament But she wrote Wrong Spelling. Twitter Takes Her To Task.