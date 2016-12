Video: पुणे के बंद फ्लैट से मिले 144 जहरीले सांप

पुणे के एक बंद फ्लैट से 144 जहरीले सांप मिले हैं। इन सांपों को घर में बंद कमरे में रखकर जहर का कारोबार किया जा रहा था।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 21:18 [IST]

English summary

People residing in a village near Pune famous as Kharabwadi were frightened after finding out that an abandoned flat in the Sara city building was housing around 144 snakes in it.