पाकिस्तानी प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ की बेटी ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को कहा शुक्रिया

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच चल रहे तनाव के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नवाज शरीफ को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी।

Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.

Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best. https://t.co/N8x5CO3KKt

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 5:59 [IST]

English summary

Daughter of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said thanks to the PM Narendra Modi for his prayers and good wishes for her father.