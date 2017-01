प्रेमी की आंखों पर पट्टी बांधकर गर्लफ्रेंड ने दिया ऐसा सरप्राइज, जिंदगी भर रहेगा याद

युवती ने बंद कमरे में आंख-मिचौली खेलने के बहाने प्रेमी की आंखों पर पहले पट्टी बांधी और फिर घटना को अंजाम दिया।

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 12:30 [IST]

A 20-year-old girl blindfolded her boyfriend and cut off his privates to ensure that he does not sleep with other women as his marriage was fixed with someone else.