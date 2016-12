मैक्सिको सिटी धमाके में 29 की मौत, 70 घायल

राजधानी मैक्सिको सिटी के एक पटाखा बाजार में मंगलवार रात जबरदस्त धमाका हुआ, जिसमें अब तक 29 लोगों के मरने की खबर है।

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 8:14 [IST]

According to reports, 29 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion that ripped apart a fireworks market in the outskirts of Mexico City on Tuesday.