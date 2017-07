International

Richa

Posted By: Richa

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

G20 Summit: PM Modi arrives Hamsburg to discuss Terrorism, global trade । वनइंडिया हिंदी

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 13:08 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan for spreading terrorism at G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.