इस लड़की ने पहाड़ से लगा दी ऐसी छलांग, इंटरनेट पर आ गया भूचाल

Celebrating my royal brownness - worked so hard in the sun and now I'm playing in it. There was a time when I was taught to be apologetic about my Colour. Now I'm saying EFF that mess. Brown is beautiful. Sunkissed war wounds - deeply loved by the elements. I'm into it. You should be too. Give it up for vitamin D son! #costarica #love #dmoney #mondog #monicadogra #glory2017

