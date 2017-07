International

Ankur Kumar

We extend condolences to victims’ families & ppl of India. Attack on religious freedom is attack on most fundamental right of liberty: WH pic.twitter.com/pKehMwcq9r

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 21:31 [IST]

English summary

On Wednesday, the White House strongly condemned the the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra victims and extended condolences to the 'victims' families and people of India'. The statement from called it a 'fundamental right of liberty'.