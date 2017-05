अबु धाबी जाने से पहले 'दुनिया की सबसे वजनी महिला' से मिलने पहुंचे सिंगर रूपकुमार और सुनाली राठौड़।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

We saw. We sang. Eman is in pink of health. God bless Eman @DrMuffi #SaveEman #supportSaifeehospital #Dr Aparna pic.twitter.com/NGue4oUf0Y

Eman continues to receive Indian Hospitality to cheer her up today we had @roopkumarsunali @RathodReewa . She was happy to hear them sing https://t.co/Bg29vWlA6T

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 9:10 [IST]

English summary

Iman Ahmad continues to receive Indian Hospitality to cheer her up today we had roopkumarsunali RathodReewa . She was happy to hear them sing said Dr Muffi Lakdawala on Twitter.