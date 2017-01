राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन में 4 प्रस्ताव, अखिलेश राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल-अमर सिंह को निकाला

महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव द्वारा बुलाए गए विशेष अधिवेशन में आज पार्टी नेताओं ने जो कुछ कहा,उससे साबित हो गया कि सपा में अभी भी कुछ सही नहीं है।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 8:28 [IST]

English summary

PREPARATIONS for SP’s national convention at Janeshwar Mishra Park on Sunday, called by party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday, did not take a backseat even after Ram Gopal and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav were expelled from the party on Friday.