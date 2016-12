नवासे तैमूर के नाम पर भड़के नाना ऋषि कपूर, लोगों को दिया करारा जवाब

सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर के बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखे जाने पर भड़के लोगों को ऋषि कपूर ने ट्विटर पर करारा जवाब दिया है।

You mind your fuckn business what my ancestors must be feeling. Apna kaam karo https://t.co/7SknPLTQ7q

Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum. Tumko kya takleef hai? https://t.co/lT2i5U1Qod

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 11:47 [IST]

English summary

Actor Rishi Kapoor, in a series of tweets last night hit out at those questioning the name given to his niece Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan’s newly born son, who was named Taimur.