सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुब्रत रॉय को दी वॉर्निंग, 600 करोड़ चुकाओ नहीं तो जेल जाओ

कोर्ट ने पिछली सुनवाई साफ कहा था कि 6 फरवरी, 2017 तक 600 करोड़ रुपये जमा नहीं करवाने पर सहारा चीफ को फिर जेल जाना होगा।

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant more time to the Sahara chief Subrata Roy to pay Rs 600 crore. "If Sahara Chief does not pay the amount by Feb 6, he shall commit himself to jail," the apex court said.