जानिए भारत मां के लाल शहीद हवलदार हंगपन दादा को, जिन्हें मिला अशोक चक्र

शहीद हवलदार हंगपन दादा ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक एनकाउंटर में चार आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया था।

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11:58 [IST]

English summary

Wife Of Army Hero Hangpan Dada, Who Died Fighting Terrorists in Kashmir, Receives His Ashoka Chakra on Repulblic Day.