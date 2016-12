रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने प्रसव पीड़ा से की नोटबंदी की तुलना, लोगों ने लताड़ा

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने नोटबंदी की तुलना प्रसव पीड़ा से करते हुए कहा कि इसका परिणाम सुखदायी होगा। लोगों ने सोशल मीड़िया पर की आलोचना।

So @rsprasad is the right person to know what this "labour pain" is? https://t.co/DmKypF4YXH

When @rsprasad compared #Demonetisation to labour pain, I wonder if he knew that 45,000 women die during childbirth every year in India

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 18:08 [IST]

English summary

People have been struggling in lines outside banks and ATMs ever since the government announced the demonetisation of high denomination currencies. There has been an outcry about the inconvenience caused to the public by the move as violence was also reported.