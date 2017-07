15 किमी तक पीछा कर पूरी प्लानिंग से की गई थी अंसारी की हत्या

India

Ankur Singh

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

PM Modi warns cow vigilantes: Killing in the name of cow is unacceptable | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 11:34 [IST]

English summary

Ramgarh lynching accused followed the victim for 15 km. BJP leader and go rakshak were in touch.