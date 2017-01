पासवान के इस पोस्‍ट के बाद जब सोशल मीडिया पर उनका मजाक बनना शुरु हुआ तो उन्‍होंने फौरन अपनी गलती सुधार ली।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Kerala CM Sh Pinarayi Vijayan along with his team of officers met me at my residence 12,Janpath, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wiUd8wbG5V

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 13:21 [IST]

English summary

Ram Vilas Paswan was the focus of unusual attention on Twitter today after he tweeted out photographs of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meeting him at his residence in Delhi, and wrongly captioned it with the name of the Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.