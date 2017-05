पंजाब : हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने बैंक कैशवैन से लूटे 1.33 करोड़ रुपए

पंजाब में हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने बैंक के कैशवैन से 1.33 करोड़ रुपए लूट लिए।

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 22:31 [IST]

English summary

In a daring daylight robbery, armed men looted Rs 1.33 crore from a van belonging to a private bank after firing at its driver in Banur near Rajpura town in this district on Tuesday.