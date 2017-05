पीडि़ता ने कोर्ट को बताया कि 20 नवंबर 2016 को रेप की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। रेप करने वाला पीडि़ता का जानने वाला था।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 15:58 [IST]

English summary

A day after the Punjab and Haryana HC issued notice to Haryana DGP on a petition filed by a 14-year-old rape survivor from the State, alleging that she was sexually harassed and forced to strip by male police officers during investigation.