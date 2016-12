मुलायम ने अखिलेश को पार्टी ने निकाला, पढ़ें कैसे ट्विटर पर उड़ा मजाक

अखिलेश को पार्टी से निकाले जाने पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग मुलायम सिंह और शिवपाल यादव का खूब मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं।

#RamGopalYadav only man responsible for party division #AkhileshYadav must understand save the party #SamajwadiParty for #MulayamSinghYadav

By expelling #AkhileshYadav from #SamajwadiParty , #MulayamSinghYadav made his son A Hero wid tag of Man Against Corruption Wrong Move Netaji pic.twitter.com/CHSMMjwSGU

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and CM Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for “gross indiscipline”, a decision that will lead to a political crisis in the state.